An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron approaches Malemute Drop Zone during airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2021. The HC-130J Combat King II is a specially modified and upgraded version of the well-known C-130 Hercules. It can perform personnel recovery operations, search-and-rescue missions, as well as aerial helicopter refueling and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6595866
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-HY271-0056
|Resolution:
|6779x4520
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT