3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron passes over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The HC-130J Combat King II is a specially modified and upgraded version of the well-known C-130 Hercules. It can perform personnel recovery operations, search-and-rescue missions, as well as aerial helicopter refueling and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

