U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Melendrez, a tactical air control party specialist from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, descends over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6595871
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-HY271-0167
|Resolution:
|6267x4179
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT