    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 7 of 11]

    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Melendrez, a tactical air control party specialist from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, descends over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    tactical air control party specialist
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN
    Special Warfare Airmen

