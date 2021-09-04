3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

A U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialist from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron descends over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The 3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conducted the airborne training to ensure mission readiness in an arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

Date Taken: 04.09.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US