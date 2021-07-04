3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron airdrops a container delivery system during airborne operations over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2021. The HC-130J Combat King II is a specially modified and upgraded version of the well-known C-130 Hercules. It can perform personnel recovery operations, search-and-rescue missions, as well as aerial helicopter refueling and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

