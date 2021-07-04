Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 3 of 11]

    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Air National Guard HC-130J Combat King II operated by aviators from the 211th Rescue Squadron airdrops a container delivery system during airborne operations over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 7, 2021. The HC-130J Combat King II is a specially modified and upgraded version of the well-known C-130 Hercules. It can perform personnel recovery operations, search-and-rescue missions, as well as aerial helicopter refueling and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 04:53
    Photo ID: 6595867
    VIRIN: 210407-F-HY271-0057
    Resolution: 7258x4838
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER [Image 11 of 11], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS special warfare Airmen conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS TACPs conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER
    3rd ASOS tactical air control party specialists conduct airborne training at JBER

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Alaska Air National Guard
    HC-130J Combat King II
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT