AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

Staff Sgt. Lakeya Spruill, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Location: DOVER, DE, US