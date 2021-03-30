Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Lakeya Spruill, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, closes the doors of a transfer vehicle during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    This work, AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training, by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    dignified transfer
    Dover Air Force Base
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    DT

