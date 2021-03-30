AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff salute during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members with when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

