AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

Senior Airman Katherine Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dignified transfer door marshal, practices marshaling during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

