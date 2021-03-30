Staff Sgt. Lakeya Spruill, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations noncommissioned officer in charge of uniforms, salutes an approaching training transfer case during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6585979 VIRIN: 210330-F-MO780-1032 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 481.13 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.