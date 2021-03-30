A U.S. Air Force carry team prepares to raise a training transfer case inside a C-17 Globemaster III during Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6585984 VIRIN: 210330-F-UO935-1022 Resolution: 3475x2098 Size: 1.46 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.