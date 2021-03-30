Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training [Image 8 of 10]

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force carry team prepares to raise a training transfer case inside a C-17 Globemaster III during Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6585984
    VIRIN: 210330-F-UO935-1022
    Resolution: 3475x2098
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

