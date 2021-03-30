AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

A U.S. Air Force carry team carries a training transfer case during Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Transfer cases used during training are weighted to simulate a fallen service member wearing full protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)
