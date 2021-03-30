AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff salute a training transfer case during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US