Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training [Image 2 of 10]

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff salute a training transfer case during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 30, 2021. Training events help carry teams prepare to honor fallen service members when they return to the U.S. at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 16:10
    Photo ID: 6585977
    VIRIN: 210330-F-MO780-1047
    Resolution: 4007x2868
    Size: 293.47 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training
    AFMAO conducts nighttime dignified transfer training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    ACC
    AMC
    Exercise
    436th Airlift Wing
    Razor Talon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT