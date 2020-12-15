Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (5 of 10) [Image 5 of 10]

    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (5 of 10)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton
    (NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards, contributing to NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.

    Here, Greenwood is in a NAMRU-Dayton Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Scientists use custom-built devices to measure real-time coordination and endurance in laboratory research models.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 12:01
    Photo ID: 6584497
    VIRIN: 201215-N-IG594-0021
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 819.99 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (5 of 10) [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (1 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (2 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (3 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (4 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (5 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (6 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (7 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (8 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (9 of 10)
    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (10 of 10)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Navy Research
    NAMRUDayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT