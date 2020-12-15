Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton
(NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards, contributing to NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.
Here, Greenwood is in a NAMRU-Dayton Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Scientists use custom-built devices to measure real-time coordination and endurance in laboratory research models.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 12:01
|Photo ID:
|6584497
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-IG594-0021
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|819.99 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (5 of 10) [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
