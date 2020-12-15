Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards. Her research contributes to the NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.
Here, Greenwood is in NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Scientists can measure respiratory physiology using a whole body plethysmograph system for laboratory research models.
This work, NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (1 of 10) [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Mudersbach
