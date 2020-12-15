NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (4 of 10)

Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

(NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards, contributing to NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.



Here, Greenwood is in a NAMRU-Dayton Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment.

Scientists use custom-built devices to measure real-time coordination and endurance in laboratory research models.

