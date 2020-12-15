Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards, contributing to NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.



Here, Greenwood is in NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Our scientists evaluate the effects of exposure from multiple standpoints. The ultimate objective is to generate appropriate data used in the development of health protective exposure standards for our military and civilian populations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 12:00 Photo ID: 6584495 VIRIN: 201215-N-IG594-0014 Resolution: 2432x1824 Size: 731.54 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (3 of 10) [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.