NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (6 of 10)

Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards. Her research contributes to the NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.



Here, Greenwood is NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), which uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Scientists can measure respiratory physiology using a whole body plethysmograph system for laboratory research models.

