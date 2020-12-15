NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (10 of 10)

Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist is assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Greenwood investigates occupational health hazards in support of the NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters. Greenwood's areas of expertise are neuroscience, pharmacology, and toxicology.
