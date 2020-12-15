Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (10 of 10) [Image 10 of 10]

    NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (10 of 10)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist is assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton). Greenwood investigates occupational health hazards in support of the NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters. Greenwood's areas of expertise are neuroscience, pharmacology, and toxicology.

