Lt. Maria Greenwood, research psychologist assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton), investigates occupational health hazards. Her research contributes to the NAMRU-Dayton’s mission of protecting and enhancing the readiness, performance, and survivability of joint warfighters.



Here, Greenwood is in one of NAMRU-Dayton’s Environmental Health Effects Labs that uses various research equipment to evaluate potential hazards and stressors in the military operational environment. Scientists can measure respiratory physiology using a whole body plethysmograph system for laboratory research models.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2020 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 12:00 Photo ID: 6584494 VIRIN: 201215-N-IG594-0004 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.86 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-Dayton Research Psychologist (2 of 10) [Image 10 of 10], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.