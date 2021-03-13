Army Private 1st Class Jim Markwell poses in his service uniform in 1989. Markwell was a medic with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and made the ultimate sacrifice Dec. 20, 1989, during Operation Just Cause in Panama. (Courtesy photo)
Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
