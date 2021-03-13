Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos prepare to tandem skydive with Sandee Rouse and Ellen Comfort March 13, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida. Sandee and Ellen are Gold Star mothers whose sons died while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment. Sandee’s son, Private 1st Class Jim Markwell, died during Operation Just Cause in Panama in 1989. Ellen’s son, Capt. Kyle Comfort, died during combat operations in Afghanistan in 2010. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)

