Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ken Ates, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, connect an altimeter on Ellen Comfort March 13, 2021, prior to a skydive in Zephyrhills, Florida. Comfort is a Gold Star mother whose son, Army Capt. Kyle Comfort, made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan with the 75th Ranger Regiment in 2010. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)

