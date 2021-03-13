Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

Ellen Comfort and Army Lt. Col. Ken Ates, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, prepare to land after a skydive March 13, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida. Ellen is a Gold Star mother. Her son, Capt. Kyle Comfort, a Fire Support Officer with the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, died May 8, 2010, during combat operations in Afghanistan. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)
