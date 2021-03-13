Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

Sandee Rouse and Army Sgt. Maj. Jose Vazquez, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, prepare to land after a skydive March 13, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida. Sandee is a Gold Star mother whose son, Private 1st Class Jim Markwell died Dec. 20, 1989, in Operation Just Cause in Panama. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)
