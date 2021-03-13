Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes [Image 5 of 10]

    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Sandee Rouse and Army Sgt. Maj. Jose Vazquez, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, prepare to land after a skydive March 13, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida. Sandee is a Gold Star mother whose son, Private 1st Class Jim Markwell died Dec. 20, 1989, in Operation Just Cause in Panama. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6583052
    VIRIN: 210313-F-ND909-005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Para-Commandos
    USSOCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT