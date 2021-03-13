Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

Sandee Rouse, Gold Star mother, and Army Sgt. Maj. Jose Vazquez, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, connect a tandem harness before a skydive March 13, 2021. Rouse’s son, Army Private 1st Class Jim Markwell, a medic with the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, died Dec. 20, 1989 during Operation Just Cause in Panama. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan DeCamp)
