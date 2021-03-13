Sandee Rouse, Gold Star mother, and Army Sgt. Maj. Jose Vazquez, Special Operations Command Para-Commando, skydive March 13, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida. (Photo by Marine Corps Master Sgt. Steven Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 14:29
|Photo ID:
|6583055
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-ND909-008
|Resolution:
|2880x1624
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes
LEAVE A COMMENT