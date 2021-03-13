Skydiving connects Gold Star moms with their heroes

Ellen Comfort, her son Army 1st Lt. Kyle Comfort and his wife Brooke Comfort, enjoy time together after Kyle’s graduation from Airborne School in March 2010. He deployed to Afghanistan the following week and was killed in action May 8, 2010. (Courtesy photo)

