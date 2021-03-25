Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, flies a C-130J Super Hercules for the first time at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 24, 2021. Spangenthal flew with members from the 62nd Airlift Squadron while visiting the 314th Airlift Wing. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Graeme Dewstow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:56 Photo ID: 6575903 VIRIN: 210325-F-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.25 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.