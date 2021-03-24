Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 8 of 12]

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, conducts pre-flight operations on a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 24, 2021. Spangenthal flew one of the 314th Airlift Wing’s heritage painted aircraft, decorated with D-Day stripes like those painted on C-47 Skytrains in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:56
    Photo ID: 6575899
    VIRIN: 210324-F-KQ249-1026
    Resolution: 5488x3651
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    TAGS

    AETC
    189th AW
    Spangenthal
    314th AW

