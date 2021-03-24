A C-130J Super Hercules rests on the flight line before being flown by Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command commander, and Maj. Joseph Becker, 62nd Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 24, 2021. The aircraft was one of the 314th Airlift Wing’s heritage painted aircraft, decorated with D-Day stripes like those painted on C-47 Skytrains in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6575898
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-KQ249-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing
