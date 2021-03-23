Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, tours the fuselage trainer at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 23, 2021. During the tour, Spangenthal experienced firsthand some of the training first-term students go through to become qualified on the C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6575896
    VIRIN: 210323-F-YZ987-0075
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    AETC
    189th AW
    Spangenthal
    314th AW

