AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, tours a dormitory with military training leaders at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 23, 2021. Dorms for training programs are foundational to developing Airmen. Constant trainee throughput and challenging environmental conditions increase wear and tear and require proper budgeting and sustainment to continue to produce the Airmen we need for America’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

