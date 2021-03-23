Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 12]

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, speaks with Master Sgt. April Bonugli, 714th Training Squadron military training leader, about the challenges the students at the dormitories face on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 23, 2021. Dorms for training programs are foundational to developing Airmen. Constant trainee throughput and challenging environmental conditions increase wear and tear and require proper budgeting and sustainment to continue to produce the Airmen we need for America’s defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

    TAGS

    AETC
    189th AW
    Spangenthal
    314th AW

