Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, gets a rundown of the many facets of the fuselage trainer (FUT) from Master Sgt. Jarrod Harris, 714th Training Squadron leader, at the FUT building on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 23, 2021. During the tour, Spangenthal experienced firsthand some of the training first-term students go through to become qualified on the C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 09:55 Photo ID: 6575895 VIRIN: 210323-F-YZ987-0084 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.14 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.