AETC deputy commander visits 314th, 189th Airlift Wing

Maj. Gen. William Spangenthal, Air Education and Training Command deputy commander, meets with military training leaders at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 23, 2021. Instructors are the underpinning of Airmen development. Developing the Airmen we need who possess the Air Force core values starts with the instructor corps and investing in these force generators is investing in the Air Force future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin)

