9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

An aircraft maintainer performs maintenance on a B-1B Lancer accessory drive gearbox at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. The accessory drive gearbox is responsible for engaging a variety of accessories necessary to starting an aircraft’s engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

Date Taken: 03.13.2021
Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, NORWAY