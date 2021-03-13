A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron services the oil on a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021.Crew chiefs regularly service the oil on an aircraft to replenish any oil that may have been depleted during a flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6572106 VIRIN: 210313-F-TK640-1027 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.73 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.