9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron connects a generator cord into a B-1B Lancer at Ørlans Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. The generator is responsible for charging batteries on the aircraft while servicing the accumulators needed to start the auxiliary power unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

