A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron reads an aircraft maintenance checklist at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Crew chiefs utilize checklists to track maintenance that has been performed on an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6572101 VIRIN: 210313-F-TK640-1019 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.49 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.