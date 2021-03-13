A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron services the landing gear on a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft maintainers service the landing gear tires to ensure they are at the proper pounds per square inch needed to safely land the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6572082
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-TK640-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
