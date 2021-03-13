Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 1 of 8]

    9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

    ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NORWAY

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron services the landing gear on a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft maintainers service the landing gear tires to ensure they are at the proper pounds per square inch needed to safely land the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:25
    Photo ID: 6572082
    VIRIN: 210313-F-TK640-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
    Aircraft Maintenance
    Norway
    B-1
    9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron
    Bomber Task Force Europe

