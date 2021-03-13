9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron services the landing gear on a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft maintainers service the landing gear tires to ensure they are at the proper pounds per square inch needed to safely land the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

