A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron services the oil on a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft undergo routine servicing to ensure the plane is safe to perform missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6572104 VIRIN: 210313-F-TK640-1045 Resolution: 6715x4482 Size: 5.98 MB Location: ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.