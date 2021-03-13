9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron climbs into the cockpit of a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft maintainers conduct pre-flight systems checks to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

