A crew chief assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron climbs into the cockpit of a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. Aircraft maintainers conduct pre-flight systems checks to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6572107
|VIRIN:
|210313-F-TK640-1031
|Resolution:
|7191x4799
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, 16, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Colin Hollowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
