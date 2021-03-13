9th EBS maintainers fundamental to BTF success

Crew chiefs assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron inspect the accessory drive gearbox of a B-1B Lancer at Ørland Air Force Station, Norway, March 13, 2021. The accessory drive gearbox was removed, inspected and replaced as part of routine aircraft safety maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Hollowell)

