A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares to fold a parachute after a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The jumps allow members to stay high altitude low opening and static line proficient enabling them to provide battlefield trauma care from an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 Photo ID: 6561387 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher