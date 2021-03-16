A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares to fold a parachute after a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The jumps allow members to stay high altitude low opening and static line proficient enabling them to provide battlefield trauma care from an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6561387
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SS174-0112
|Resolution:
|5117x3478
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
