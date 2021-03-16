A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, waits to get his parachute rig checked at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 82 ERQS performs both static line and halo jumps to maintain jump qualifications. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6561384
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SS174-0046
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT