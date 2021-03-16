82 ERQS practices jump training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, waits to get his parachute rig checked at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The 82 ERQS performs both static line and halo jumps to maintain jump qualifications. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021
Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ