    82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 3 of 8]

    82 ERQS practices jump training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, checks the parachute of an 82 ERQS survival escape resistance and escape specialist, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS provides technical rescue and extraction, as well as crisis and disaster response capabilities to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.18.2021 04:32
    Photo ID: 6561382
    VIRIN: 210316-F-SS174-0034
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    82 EQRS

