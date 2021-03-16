82 ERQS practices jump training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, checks the parachute of an 82 ERQS survival escape resistance and escape specialist, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS provides technical rescue and extraction, as well as crisis and disaster response capabilities to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

