A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, gives a shaka sign after completing a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The jump performed by 82 ERQS helps their members maintain their proficiency in being static line and high altitude low opening certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6561385
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SS174-0100
|Resolution:
|5165x3532
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
