82 ERQS practices jump training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, gives a shaka sign after completing a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The jump performed by 82 ERQS helps their members maintain their proficiency in being static line and high altitude low opening certified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

