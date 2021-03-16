A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, checks the wind prior to a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. Checking the windage is crucial because it lets members know whether it is safe to perform the planned jump as they approach the landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.18.2021 Photo ID: 6561383 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher