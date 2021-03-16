82 ERQS practices jump training

A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, checks the wind prior to a jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. Checking the windage is crucial because it lets members know whether it is safe to perform the planned jump as they approach the landing zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
