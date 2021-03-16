A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepares to land after a tandem jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS helps train allied partners and directly impact theater security cooperation goals in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 04:32
|Photo ID:
|6561386
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SS174-0161
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT