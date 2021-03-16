82 ERQS practices jump training

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, prepares to land after a tandem jump at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS helps train allied partners and directly impact theater security cooperation goals in the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

