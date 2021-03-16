Members of the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to do a prejump brief at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS conducts personnel and sensitive item recovery across the range of military operations providing capabilities to support U.S. Africa Command, as well as the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa’s objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2021 04:31
|Photo ID:
|6561379
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SS174-0001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82 ERQS practices jump training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
