82 ERQS practices jump training

Members of the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to do a prejump brief at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Mar. 16, 2021. The 82 ERQS conducts personnel and sensitive item recovery across the range of military operations providing capabilities to support U.S. Africa Command, as well as the Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa’s objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

